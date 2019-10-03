Home

Rachel Jacinta (Delany) AYERS

Rachel Jacinta (Delany) AYERS Notice
AYERS, Rachel Jacinta (nee Delany). Passed away on 30 September 2019, on her last road trip. Loved wife of Wayne, loved daughter of Robynette and the late John, big sister and sister in law of Tom and Alysha, Danny, Jodie and Vili, Jaime and Matt C, Matt, Sarah and TJ, and Rebecca and Brett. Loving Aunt to Talen, Tyson, Kyan, Keanu, Lachie, Delany, Roman, Sage, and Jaxon. 'Gone too soon.' Funeral details via Facebook or family. Please No Flowers but consider donations to Heart Kids or The Order of St John.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
