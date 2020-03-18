|
RITCHIE, Rachel Anne. Peacefully passed away at home on 15th March 2020 after a short illness aged 75 Years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Mother of Andrew, Belinda and Simon. Grandmother of Benjamin, Marrisa and William. A service will be held at 11am on Tuesday 24 March 2020 at Makovina Estate, 84 Old Railway Road Kumeu. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to West Auckland Hospice PO Box 45181 Te Atatu AKL 0651 All Communications to Andrew Ritchie 0275488365
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020