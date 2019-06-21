|
|
|
FRASER, Rachel Ann Valentine (nee McMillan). Passed away suddenly on 17 June 2019, aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late John. Mother and mother in law of Peter and Shirley, Suzanne and Dave, Michael and Irina, Jane and Paul, and Mark and Evelyn. Nana to 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. "Til we meet again." Mum will be at her home from Friday noon for those wishing to pay their personal respects. A Rosary Service will be held to pray for mum at St Anne's Catholic Church, Russell Road, Manurewa on Monday 24 June at 7.00pm. A Requium Mass to celebrate mum's life will be held at St Anne's Catholic Church, Russell Road Manurewa on Tuesday 25 June 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
Read More