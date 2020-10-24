|
MILLER, Quentin Selwyn Trevor (Nobby). Of Papakura. Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 21 October 2020 following a decline in health, aged 90. Nobby now joins his beloved wife Heather. Treasured father of Mark and Fay and father-in-law of Michelle and Ivan. A wonderful father, mentor and friend. A private cremation will be followed shortly by a joint memorial service for Nobby and Heather. Email [email protected] funerals.co.nz for details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020