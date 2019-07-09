Home

Quentin Manners MACFARLANE

Quentin Manners MACFARLANE Notice
MACFARLANE, Quentin Manners. Peacefully after a short illness, our darling Quentin died on Friday 5th July 2019 with his daughters Kirsten and Anna and his partner Lavinia, at his side. He was much loved by his family and grandchildren. Thanks to the wonderful cardiac team at Auckland hospital, their care and compassion was much appreciated. Quentin loved birds and trees over flowers, so donations may be made to Supporters of Tiritiri Matangi, PO Box 90814, Victoria Street West, Auckland 1142. Friends and colleagues are invited to a gathering at 4pm Sunday 14th July. RSVP [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
