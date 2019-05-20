PONGIA, Quentin Lee 'Q' Passed away peacefully in his hometown of Greymouth with loving family and friends by his side on May 18, 2019 aged 48. Dearly loved husband of Sue, precious daddy of Maia, loved brother & brother-in-law of Brendon & Michelle, Megan & Jono, and Erin & Val, a loved brother-in-law of Paul & Yvonne Scott, and Gill & Phil Canavan, very much loved son of Judy & Brownie Tahapeehi, and the late Geneva Pongia, a loved son-in-law of Sheila & the late Alex Scott, a loved grandson of the late 'Great Jim' & Rose Calder, loved uncle of Holly, Libby, Manu, Taine, and Armani, a cherished nephew, cousin and friend of many. Donations to the West Coast Rugby League Association to support the stars of the future would be appreciated and can be made at the Service or posted to P O Box 198 Greymouth 7840. Messages to 25 Marsden Road, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Q's life will be held in the Coxon Hall Greymouth High School, High Street, Greymouth on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019