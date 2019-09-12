|
BANSE WALL, Puppe Aigafa'alagilagi. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 9th September surrounded by family. Cherished mother of Feeonaa, Matthew and Didier. Beloved mother-in-law to Neville and Jarna, Doting Mamaa to Tuva'a, Samalulu, Aotea, Kiara, Ava and Hunter. In our hearts forever Manuia le Malaga, May you rest in Love. Puppe will be laying in state at home in Grey Lynn from 10am Sunday 15th September. Funeral Service will be held at St Matthews in the City on Monday 16th September at 11.am followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019