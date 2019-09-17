|
|
|
ENDEMANN, Pulotu Faileaso Alice (nee McCarthy). Born April 07, 1934. Passed away on September 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Loving Wife of the late Samuel Endemann. Daughter of the late Pulotu Onofia Tivoli and Fonofale Talauega McCarthy of Malaemalu, Falealili. Beloved Sister of Ei, Pulotu Lokeni, Muagututia Lautofa, Laupisi Lee Lo, Pulotu Teti, Leota Kaikoke, Fuimaono Moasope, Aitupe So'oula, Piti Morris-Utu, Talameleke Alofa, Moasave'u Tugaga. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Fuimaono Karl and partner Ian, Pulotu Elvira and Richard, Tivoli and Penelope, Crodie (Loki), Pusi (Pat) and Frances, Sam, Edward (Eki) and partner Noel, Fonofale Trudie (late), Monica, Alisi, Laki and partner Nev. Treasured Nana of Allison, Jessica (late) Michael, Crodie, Ruth, Christopher, Samuel, Courtney, Jordan, Samu, Ella, Denae, Gafatasi, Jordan-Tivoli, Zoey and Aidan. Great Grandmother of Desyn, Kaela, Israel, Shyella, Acaysha, Rozarna, Aliah, Maya and Lucas. A Family Service will be held on Thursday 19th September at 6.30pm and a Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday the 20th at 9.30am both at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 94 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula . I le ava ma le fa'aloalo lava, ia taofi le malo.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019