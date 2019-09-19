|
TOMO, Puaha Te Weita (Pet, Paul). Born November 16, 1951. Passed away on September 12, 2019. Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family. Adored koro of Te Wainui, Kaea and Ake, beloved father of Puaha, Maha and Tumanako and husband of Hurihia. Now resting peacefully on Taupiri Maunga. Haere ra e te tau pumau, haere ra e te pou o te whanau. Okioki ai i waenganui i o maatua tuupuna i raro i te maru o to tupuna maunga. Moe mai ra. (Kawe mate Waahi Paa Poukai - te 8 o Whiringanuku)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019