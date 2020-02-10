|
REESE, Prudence. Died peacefully in her sleep, shortly after midnight Saturday, February 8, 2020. Loved wife of late Colin Francis, devoted mother to Alistair, Margaret and Stuart; cherished Grandmother of Morgan, late Sean, Devon, Naomi, Ashleigh, Sierra, Charlie and Sam. Great- Grandmother of Cosette, Landen, Oliver, Felix, Cora, Georgia and Maximilian. Sometimes challenging Mother-in-Law to Jeannie, Peter and Charlotte and former Mother-in-law to Nancy. A special thanks to the wonderful caring staff of St John's Wood, Taupō. Memorial-Commemoration, Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Rd, Gordonton, 11am, Thursday, 13 February, 2020. All welcome. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020