Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Woodlands Estate
42 Whitikahu Rd
Gordonton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Prudence REESE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Prudence REESE

Add a Memory
Prudence REESE Notice
REESE, Prudence. Died peacefully in her sleep, shortly after midnight Saturday, February 8, 2020. Loved wife of late Colin Francis, devoted mother to Alistair, Margaret and Stuart; cherished Grandmother of Morgan, late Sean, Devon, Naomi, Ashleigh, Sierra, Charlie and Sam. Great- Grandmother of Cosette, Landen, Oliver, Felix, Cora, Georgia and Maximilian. Sometimes challenging Mother-in-Law to Jeannie, Peter and Charlotte and former Mother-in-law to Nancy. A special thanks to the wonderful caring staff of St John's Wood, Taupō. Memorial-Commemoration, Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Rd, Gordonton, 11am, Thursday, 13 February, 2020. All welcome. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Prudence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -