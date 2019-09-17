|
MUSTARD, Prudence Karen (nee Dudding). 6 August 1924 - 13 September 2019. Dearly loved wife of the Late Bob. Treasured and much loved mother of Karen, Carolyn, Phillip (deceased), Rosalie, Robyn and David. Much loved mother-in-law of Bruce, Ian, Graeme, Eric and Jacqui. Adored Grandmother of 15 and Great grandmother of 18. "A beautiful lady at rest" A celebration of Prue's life will be held at the St Matthias Anglican Church, 5 Thompson Road, Panmure, Auckland, on Friday 20 September 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019