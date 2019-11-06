Home

Priscilla Verne (Pat, or Tup to close family) ROUSE

Priscilla Verne (Pat, or Tup to close family) ROUSE Notice
ROUSE, Priscilla Verne (Pat, or Tup to close family). Peacefully passed away on the 4th November 2019 aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Later, soulmate and partner of the late Arthur. Loved mother and mother in law of Bard, Max (deceased) and Carolyn, Jen, Tone and Tina. "Rest in peace darling Mum. Our love is with you forever." Cherished grandmother of Erin, Donna, Troy, Keihl, Glenn, Lorna, Marlene, Warrick, Angela, Ashlee and Hayden. Great grandmother of 16 and great, great grandmother of 22. A service for Pat will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30 am, Thursday 7th November 2019 followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to the "Rouse" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
