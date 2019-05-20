|
KENNA, Priscilla Nga-Ling (nee Au-Young). Born June 3, 1953. Passed away May 14, 2019. Loved mother / mother-in-law to Daniel and Anna-Marie and stepmother to Diane and Julie. The best Nana K to Liam, Sariah, Elena and Ariana. Special bonus mum to Nicola. Friend to many. Adored by all that knew her. Missing you is our hearts way of reminding us of how much we loved you. Memorial service to be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 23 May at 3.30pm followed by reception.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
