Priscilla Jane (nee Koch) (Cilla) TAYLOR


1952 - 2020
Priscilla Jane (nee Koch) (Cilla) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Priscilla Jane (Cilla) (nee Koch). Born September 26, 1952. Taken tragically before her time. 68 years young. Loved long term Partner of Des. Well known and appreciated for her interest in Alpacas, associated products and her involvement in Real Estate - both practice and teaching. Will be truly missed by all, including Ronja and Garfie. A huge 'Thank you' to the Surgeons, Doctors and Nurses from Harbour Cancer Centre and Ward 4 North Shore Hospital who cared so much for Cilla in her time of need. No more suffering and pain - Rest in Peace Cilla. Private Funeral Rather than flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
