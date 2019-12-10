Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Ann's Funeral Home and Onsite Cremations
11c Bolderwood Place
Wiri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pravin PATEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pravin Kumar PATEL

Add a Memory
Pravin Kumar PATEL Notice
PATEL, Pravin Kumar. Born June 16, 1956. Passed away on December 08, 2019, peacefully in the morning. Son of late Lallubhai and Laxmi Ben formerly of Ba and Nausori, Fiji. Resided in Dannemora and is survived by wife Ila Patel, daughter Vanisha Ghinis, son in law Jason Ghinis and son Chiraag Jivanji. Funeral Service will be held at Ann's Funeral Home and Onsite Cremations 11c Bolderwood Place, Wiri, Auckland on Tuesday 10th December at 11:00am. Sadly missed by families and friends here and abroad
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pravin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -