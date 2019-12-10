|
PATEL, Pravin Kumar. Born June 16, 1956. Passed away on December 08, 2019, peacefully in the morning. Son of late Lallubhai and Laxmi Ben formerly of Ba and Nausori, Fiji. Resided in Dannemora and is survived by wife Ila Patel, daughter Vanisha Ghinis, son in law Jason Ghinis and son Chiraag Jivanji. Funeral Service will be held at Ann's Funeral Home and Onsite Cremations 11c Bolderwood Place, Wiri, Auckland on Tuesday 10th December at 11:00am. Sadly missed by families and friends here and abroad
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019