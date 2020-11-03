|
KESRY, Pravin. Passed away surrounded by family and friends on 31st October 2020. Much loved husband of Melanie, treasured and adored Dad of Jaidan, Yasmin and Indi the dog. Beloved son of Arvindbhai and Nandiben, loving son-in-law to the late Edna and late Dennis Lee. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Chiman and Neeru, Kanu and Puspa, Hansa and Mohan, Jaishri and Jayanti, Vanessa, Pete, Tim and Kate. Admired Kaka, Mama and Uncle to Jayesh, Aneel, Joshna, Kaylis and Sunil, Kiran and Stacey, Roshni, Shakeel, Helen, Joe, Rebekah, James and Grace. A special friend to many here in NZ and around the globe. Pravin, with your big heart and fun-loving nature you created memories with us all, that we will treasure forever. The service will be held on Thursday 5th November 2020 at Bharat Bhavan, 48 Kemp Street, Wellington at 11.30am. You a welcome to pay respects from 11.00am to 11.30am. A private cremation will follow the service, while afternoon tea is served. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'The Kesry Family' may be placed in Pravin's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. You are welcome to visit the family on Monday 2nd, Tuesday 3rd from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday 7th from 2pm to 8pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020