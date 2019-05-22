|
|
|
WALKER, Poukino (John). Peacefully at Aparangi Rest Home, Te Kauwhata, on 20th May, 2019; aged 88 years. Loved husband of Frances, dearly loved Dad of Willie, Louella, Rocky, and Mathew. Cherished Koro of his many mokopuna. Tangihanga for John will be held at 350 Ngongotaha Road, Rotorua, tomorrow (Thursday) 23rd May. The Service for John will be held at the above address, on Friday, 24th May, at 11am, followed by burial at Puhirua Urupa, Awahou, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More