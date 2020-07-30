|
RING, Polly. Passed away peacefully at Grace Joel Village, St Heliers on Tuesday 28 July 2020. Aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Len Ring. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken, Pam and Clive, Mike and Barbara and David. Grandmother to Keri, Miri, Aaron, Karl, Rebecca, and Nikki. Great grandmother to Ethan, Mikaela, Remy, Rocco, Mila, and Jacob. Funeral details to follow. All communications c/o Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020