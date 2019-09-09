Home

Polly Hannah (Smythe) FRANKS

Polly Hannah (Smythe) FRANKS Notice
FRANKS, Polly Hannah (nee Smythe). Passed away peacefully on 6 September 2019. Aged 78 after a long illness. Beloved daughter of Bella Marsden and Graham Smythe. Best friend and soul mate to Robert Bell. Beloved mother and mother in law too Matthew, Richard, Mansel, Carolyne, Renee, Bob, Daniel, Barry, Elizabeth, the late Steven and Linda. Polly will be at the Te Whakamaharamatanga marae. Beach Road, Waimamaku on 9 September 2019. Service starts 10am on 10 September 2019 followed by interment at Ahuriri-urupa. Will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren. Okioki Mai rai na ringa o te atua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
