|
|
|
DRIEENHUIZEN, Pieternella Dirkje (Nellie). On Saturday 13 June 2020, Nellie passed away peacefully with family by her side at Totara Hospice, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Nico (Deceased). Loved and cherished mother and mother in law of Erica (Deceased) and Clive, Janny and Derek. Much loved and cherished Oma of Nichola and Philip, and Gareth. Now in the arms of the Lord. Due to family living overseas a service to celebrate Nellie's life will be held when family can be together, details to follow. All communications to Drieenhuizen family, PO Box 75 462, Manurewa, Auckland 2243. Ensom Funeral Services 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020