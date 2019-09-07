|
TJABERINGS, Pieter. NZRPN. Born January 16, 1929. Passed away on September 4, 2019. Peacefully in Tauranga. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Awesome Dad of Marcus, Andre and Vivette. Devoted Poppa of Carl, Tyler, Kristian, Byron, Summer, Kiran, Luca, Ciana, Harrison, Lee and Fred. Loved father-in-law of Ann, Becky and Nathan. A funeral service for Pieter will be held on Tuesday 10 September at 1.00pm at Holy Trinity Church, Devonport Road, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Red Cross at www.redcross.org.nz who reunited Pieter, age 16, with his family following his time as a POW during World War II in Indonesia. Communications to the Tjaberings family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019