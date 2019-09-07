Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Pieter TJABERINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pieter NZRPN TJABERINGS

Add a Memory
Pieter NZRPN TJABERINGS Notice
TJABERINGS, Pieter. NZRPN. Born January 16, 1929. Passed away on September 4, 2019. Peacefully in Tauranga. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Awesome Dad of Marcus, Andre and Vivette. Devoted Poppa of Carl, Tyler, Kristian, Byron, Summer, Kiran, Luca, Ciana, Harrison, Lee and Fred. Loved father-in-law of Ann, Becky and Nathan. A funeral service for Pieter will be held on Tuesday 10 September at 1.00pm at Holy Trinity Church, Devonport Road, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Red Cross at www.redcross.org.nz who reunited Pieter, age 16, with his family following his time as a POW during World War II in Indonesia. Communications to the Tjaberings family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pieter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.