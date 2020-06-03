|
BOERSMA, Pieter. Born 17 November 1924. Passed away peacefully on 29 May 2020, after a fall a few days earlier. Our dearly loved Dad and Opa is finally free from pain and at rest. We are very grateful to the fantastic doctors and nurses at Middlemore Hospital Emergency Department and Ward 34. Thank-you for your support, professionalism and compassion. Funeral prayers will be held at 2pm on Friday, 5 June at the Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Picton Street, Howick.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020