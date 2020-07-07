|
CRESSY, Pieter Benjamin. On 5 July 2020 at the age of 87 years, Pieter was called home to be at peace with his Lord and Saviour. Dearly loved husband of Coby for 61 years. Loved father and father-in- law of: Debbie and Ray Bennett, Derek and Rosalind Cressy, and Andy and Rob Vosslamber. Loved grandfather and great- grandfather of: Reuben, Jonathan and Alieshia, David, Sarah and Alistair Foster (Leo, Layla and Isaac), and Susannah; Benjamin and Cassandra (Shanisha), Nathanael and Adri (Kevin, Leah, Lucy and Elaina), Naomi and Craig Marshall (Austin and Tommy), Othniel and Sarah (Rebekah and Joey), and Abigail and Manie Brouwer (Rosie, Ariana and Liam). "The LORD is my shepherd, I shall not be in want. (Ps. 23:1)" Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital Haematology, the NZ Blood Service, Masterton Palliative Care, and the staff at Masterton Hospital. Messages may be sent to 8 Gimson Street, Masterton 5810. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Accident and Emergency Dept, Masterton Hospital. Pieter's body will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, Church St Masterton at 1.00 pm on Friday 10th July, followed by a thanksgiving service at 2.00 pm at the Masterton Reformed Church, 37 Herbert Street, Masterton. All are welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020