Pierce COTTER

Pierce COTTER Notice
COTTER, Pierce. Passed away peacefully at home on 28th November 2020 aged 89. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, father of Pierre and Lisa. Cherished grandfather to Natalie, Daniel, Gemma and Jessica. Many thanks to all the carers at North Shore Hospital and at home during the past four months and the support they provided for mum at home. A special thank you to Shamila and Nimali from Geneva Healthcare and to Carol Pilcher for all her coordination and help. And many thanks to North Shore Hospice for the support and help they provided in the final weeks and day. At Pierce's request a private family farewell was held on Tuesday 1st December.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
