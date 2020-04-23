|
BRIJS, Phyllis Una (nee Paul). Born December 15, 1933. Died on April 20, 2020. Passed away suddenly in North Shore Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Len Brijs and much loved mother to Adele, Helene and David. Respected mother-in-law to Keith and Rob and treasured Oma of Ashlee and Javi, Derryn and Sam, Stacey and Josh, Nikki, Daniel, Harper, Noa and Quinn. Finally at peace and reunited with Len. Cremation to be held at Morrisons Funeral Home Thursday 23 April with a memorial gathering to be arranged at a later date due to current restrictions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020