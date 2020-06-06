Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Saviours Anglican Church
Kaitaia
Reverend Phyllis TAILBY

Reverend Phyllis TAILBY Notice
TAILBY, Reverend Phyllis. Aged 93 of Kaitaia. Died peacefully on 4 June, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, mother of the late William and Elizabeth, John and Kate, Robert and Elaine, Joanne and Oscar. Wonderful Grandma to her own 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many others. A funeral service for Phyllis will be held at St Saviours Anglican Church, Kaitaia on Monday 8 June 2020 at 11am. Any messages to 6 Oxford Street, Kaitaia. in Lieu of flowers please donate to Switzer Home, 71 South Road, Kaitaia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
