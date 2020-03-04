Home

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whitiora Bible Church
Abbotsford Street
Hamilton
EMERY, Phyllis Pearl (nee Ricketts). On 1st March 2020 aged 98. Loved wife of the late Bert and loved mum and mother-in-law of Kevin (deceased) Elaine and Richie Graham (Katikati) Verna and Les Wheeler (Hamilton) Gay and Aubrey Dalton (Whakatane) Russell and Janice (Kihikihi) Grandmother of 11. Great Grandmother of 23 and Great Great Grandmother of 4. A service will be held at the Whitiora Bible Church, Abbotsford Street Hamilton on Saturday March 7th at 11.00am. Followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead Our grateful thanks to the carers and staff at St Andrews Care Home for their care of mum over the past 3 years and to her church friends who visited regularly. All communications to Emery family C/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
