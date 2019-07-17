Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Phyllis Miriam STONE

Phyllis Miriam STONE Notice
STONE, Phyllis Miriam. On the 14th July 2019, passed away peacefully at the Evelyn Page Retirement Home; aged 92 years. Loved youngest daughter of Amy, and loved sister of Doris (104 years) and the late Harold, Clarice, Elsie, Jean. Much loved Aunty to her fourteen nieces and nephews, and a loved Great Aunty and Great Great Aunty to her extended family. A service to celebrate Phyllis's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Saturday 20th July 2019. For more details please call Jenny on 0274-589-609.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
