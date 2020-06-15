|
BROWN, Phyllis Minnie (Phyl). On June 13, 2020, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, Christchurch, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Jenny, Colin and Charmaine, Warren and Cate, and Louise, loved nana of Robyn, Michael, Ruby, David, and Jimmy, loved great-nana of Jamie, Ella, Caitlin, and Jack. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Anthony Wilding, for their love and care of Phyl. Messages may be addressed to The Family, c/- PO Box 30125, Christchurch 8244. A private cremation has been held, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Auckland, once International travel restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020