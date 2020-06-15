Home

Phyllis Minnie (Phyl) BROWN

Phyllis Minnie (Phyl) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Phyllis Minnie (Phyl). On June 13, 2020, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, Christchurch, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Jenny, Colin and Charmaine, Warren and Cate, and Louise, loved nana of Robyn, Michael, Ruby, David, and Jimmy, loved great-nana of Jamie, Ella, Caitlin, and Jack. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Anthony Wilding, for their love and care of Phyl. Messages may be addressed to The Family, c/- PO Box 30125, Christchurch 8244. A private cremation has been held, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Auckland, once International travel restrictions have been lifted.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
