WILSON, Phyllis Margaret (Phyl). Peacefully on the 1st August 2019 at Victoria Place Resthome, Tokoroa, Aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Des. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Rodney and Jill, Miles and Annette, Christine and Warwick Austin, and Gordon. Much loved Grandma of her fourteen grandchildren and twenty four great grandchildren. "Now in the arms of Jesus." A Memorial Service for Phyl will be held at the Elim Church, Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa on Wednesday 7th August at 1.30 p.m. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019