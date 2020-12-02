Home

Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Milson Combined Church
cnrs Purdie Place and Milson Line
Palmerston North
View Map
BLOCKWELL, Phyllis Margaret. On Monday 30th November 2020. Aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Roy Blockwell and Harold Leek. Youngest child of Morgan and Elisabeth Powell of Ynysybwl, Glamorgan, Wales. A loved sister, aunt, and friend to so many. A devoted godmother to Catherine and James. A British Army WW2 veteran and NZWRAC. Thank you to all who visited Phyllis at Radius Peppertree, and to the staff there who lovingly cared for her over the past 12 months. All messages to the Blockwell family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. Or can be left on Phyllis Tribute page at www. robertjcotton.co.nz/ funerals A service for Phyllis will be held at the Milson Combined Church, cnrs Purdie Place and Milson Line, Palmerston North, on Saturday 5th December 2020 at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
