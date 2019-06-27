|
KEWENE, Phyllis Lorraine. Died 25 June 2019 in Whangarei, aged 85. Wife of the late Wiremu Te Kariri Kewene (Bill); Loved mother of Donna and Murray Wyllie, Brett and Kristy, Grant and Joan (deceased), and Teddy. Grandmother of Andrew, Katherine, Stephanie, Naomi, James, Tristan, Heath, and Darius. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to all her family. The funeral will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30 pm on Saturday 29 June 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to Kewene Family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
