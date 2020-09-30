|
CROSS, Phyllis Kowhiuwhiu (nee Petricevich). Passed away peacefully at Gold Coast Hospital on 28 September 2020 surrounded by her Gold Coast whanau. Aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Joe Cross. Dearly loved Mother of Merle, Munro, Martha, Tina, Malcolm, Phyllis and Rose. Adored Nana to 12 mokopuna and 12 great mokopuna. A funeral service will be held on the Gold Coast in 2 and a half weeks. For further information contact Phyllis on 0272234662. Forever in our hearts Mum. We love you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020