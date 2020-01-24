Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis PHELAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Kemlin (Chung Bird) PHELAN

Add a Memory
Phyllis Kemlin (Chung Bird) PHELAN Notice
PHELAN, Phyllis Kemlin (nee Chung Bird). In loving memory of Phyllis Kemlin Phelan born February 09, 1940, passed away on January 22, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Max (deceased), loving mother of Linda, Sheryl, Geoffrey, Tracy. Loving mother in law of Doug, late Derrick, Chanella, Grandmother of seven, Great Grandmother of sixteen. The burial service will take place at the Manukau Memorial Gardens on Saturday the 25, January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -