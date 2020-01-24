|
PHELAN, Phyllis Kemlin (nee Chung Bird). In loving memory of Phyllis Kemlin Phelan born February 09, 1940, passed away on January 22, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Max (deceased), loving mother of Linda, Sheryl, Geoffrey, Tracy. Loving mother in law of Doug, late Derrick, Chanella, Grandmother of seven, Great Grandmother of sixteen. The burial service will take place at the Manukau Memorial Gardens on Saturday the 25, January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm
