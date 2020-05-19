|
Mc LAREN, Phyllis Joy (Joy). Passed away peacefully on the 14th May 2020. In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the Late Don. Cherished mother of Janet Bruce and Robert. Loved mother-in-law and friend of Gaye and Sarah. Adored Gran of Chris and Kirsty, Victoria and Michael, Jordan and Charlotte, Sophie and Heemi. Proud Great Grandmother of Ruby, Millie, Luca, Kahu, and Oscar. The family would like to extend their warmest wishes to Ward 11, Middlemore Hospital for their compassion and care of Joy. In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation to Totara Hospice, P.O.Box 75560, Manurewa, Auckland 2243. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, Contact Bruce 0274 978 220, Email address [email protected] xtra.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020