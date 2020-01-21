Home

Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki 4393
06-765 7672
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
View Map
Phyllis Joy CORNWALL

Phyllis Joy CORNWALL Notice
CORNWALL, Phyllis Joy. Peacefully in her sleep at Elizabeth R Rest Home Stratford on Sunday 19th January 2020. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of Des for 66 wonderful years, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Grahame (deceased), Lynnette and Harvey Leach, Phillip (deceased) and Andra, Stephen (deceased), Neil (deceased), loved grandma to her 6 grandchildren and their partners and 8 great grandchildren. All messages to the Cornwall family can be sent C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com A donation to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Phyllis will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Friday, the 24th of January 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
