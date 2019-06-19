|
|
|
BULLIN, Phyllis Joy. Aged 89. On June 17th at Whitianga, peacefully, surrounded with love and her precious photos, mum got her wish. Precious and much loved mum and mother in law of Joy and Bruce Collier, Diane and Gary Stickler, and Ross and Linda Bullin. Adored nana of Juli-ann, Graham, Janine and James, Michael(deceased), Sarah and Murray, Adele, Andrew and Stephen. Much loved nana great of 13. You taught us about love, understanding and the importance of family. We are so proud of you, rest in peace mum. Hebrews 12 1b-2a.Let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith. At mums request a private cremation has been held. Communication to 178 Buffalo Beach Rd. Whitianga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
