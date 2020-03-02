Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Grange Manor Chapel
400 Dominion Road
Mt Eden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis HALLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jennie HALLETT

Add a Memory
Phyllis Jennie HALLETT Notice
HALLETT, Phyllis Jennie. On 29 February 2020 aged 91 Years. Peacefully. Wonderful and much loved mother of Karen and Gail, and mother in law to Terry. Loved and adored Nana of Bevan, Hayden, Christopher, Melanie and Manu, and Great nana to Maya and Mario. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A kind, caring, polite lady until the end. A service to celebrate Mums life will be held at Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Road Mt Eden on Friday 6 March 2020 at 11am. Interment thereafter at Waikaraka Cemetery. Many thanks to all the wonderful caring staff at Aria Park for the last 7 years. Good night, God Bless.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -