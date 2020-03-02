|
HALLETT, Phyllis Jennie. On 29 February 2020 aged 91 Years. Peacefully. Wonderful and much loved mother of Karen and Gail, and mother in law to Terry. Loved and adored Nana of Bevan, Hayden, Christopher, Melanie and Manu, and Great nana to Maya and Mario. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A kind, caring, polite lady until the end. A service to celebrate Mums life will be held at Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Road Mt Eden on Friday 6 March 2020 at 11am. Interment thereafter at Waikaraka Cemetery. Many thanks to all the wonderful caring staff at Aria Park for the last 7 years. Good night, God Bless.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020