Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis OLDFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jean (Jean) OLDFIELD

Add a Memory
Phyllis Jean (Jean) OLDFIELD Notice
OLDFIELD, Phyllis Jean (Jean). Passed away peacefully at Lexall Care Home, Henderson on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme. Loved Mum of Kevin and Noelene, Jan and Ray. Adored Nana to Mark, Scott, Tania, Tony and Amy. Special Great Nana to Beau, Isabella, Madilyn, Finley, Indi and Saachi. Loved and Remembered always. A Private Family Service will be held at Morrisons Funeral Home to celebrate her life.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -