OLDFIELD, Phyllis Jean (Jean). Passed away peacefully at Lexall Care Home, Henderson on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme. Loved Mum of Kevin and Noelene, Jan and Ray. Adored Nana to Mark, Scott, Tania, Tony and Amy. Special Great Nana to Beau, Isabella, Madilyn, Finley, Indi and Saachi. Loved and Remembered always. A Private Family Service will be held at Morrisons Funeral Home to celebrate her life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020