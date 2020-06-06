Home

ADAMS, Phyllis Jean. Passed away peacefully, supported by her loving family, on 2nd May 2020 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette, Carol and Gary, Russell (dec) and Judith. Much loved Grandma of Loren, Carl, Georgie and Bryan, Gemma, Vinnie and Nic and Great Grandma of Izaak, Pipi, Loki, Finn, Mika and Lola-Jean. Our special thanks to the wonderful team at the Mary Potter Hospice, Kapiti for their love, care and support of Phyl and our family. In accordance with Phyl's wishes, a private cremation has been held at Horowhenua Crematorium.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
