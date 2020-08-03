|
|
|
SALT, Phyllis Irene (Phil) (nee Goedicke, previously Beer). 12 December 1925 - 28 July 2020. Phyl passed away peacefully aged 94 after a short illness, surrounded by family members. Very much loved mum of Lynn, Greg, Colin, Michelle and Warwick (Rick). A remarkable woman who cherished her children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Fly like a butterfly dear lady. Gone from sight but never from our hearts. A celebration of her life to be held Tuesday 4th August in Brisbane, Australia with live stream available 5.30pm NZT. For details please contact Simplicity Funerals Redcliffe +61 7 3112 7822
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020