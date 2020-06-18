|
McDONALD, Phyllis Irene (nee Dunsmuir). Born December 02 1925. Passed away on June 16, 2020 peacefully at her sons home. Loved wife of the late Leonard. Mother of Wayne and Sola, Lynette and Tigilau, Val and Merle. Grandmother to Levi Gerhard Miriam Amanda Jack Carlin Jenna Krystal Ace Shunsuke Angela Che Ephraim Hiromi Miri Tau Natasha Victor Val Noella Ricky. Great grandmother of Laani Sola Wayne Chloe Lita Jaxon Karlos Kyal Destiny Sipeni Mason Loxmyn Jeru Marley Kaselle Pheonix Praise Chosen Joshua Maialyn Keani Tia Ricky Zion Victoria Maia and Sonny. A service for Phyllis will be held on Saturday 20th June at Chapel 1 Waikumete cemetery at 11am followed by a private cremation. We would like to thank the staff at Selwyn Village for their care and Kylie from Te Atatu hospice. All communications to Val 021773761.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020