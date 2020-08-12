Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Christ the King Church
260 Richardson Rd
Owairaka
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis CURRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Emily (Mickie) CURRAN


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Phyllis Emily (Mickie) CURRAN Notice
CURRAN, Phyllis Emily (Mickie). 1920-2020. On August 10 2020, peacefully, at Gracedale, Mt Roskill. Dearly loved and precious wife of the late Kevin and treasured, loved mother of Darel and Martin, Michael and Sue, Carmel and the late Grant, Kieran and Brian. Beloved Nana of 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Funeral Mass to be held at Christ the King Church, 260 Richardson Rd, Owairaka on Friday 14th August at 11.30am. Heartfelt thanks to the Gracedale staff for their kindnesses and superb care of Mum. Mum you were a wonderful wife and mother. We will miss you so very much. God bless and may you rest in peace. No flowers by request please. Private cremation to follow.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -