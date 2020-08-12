|
|
|
CURRAN, Phyllis Emily (Mickie). 1920-2020. On August 10 2020, peacefully, at Gracedale, Mt Roskill. Dearly loved and precious wife of the late Kevin and treasured, loved mother of Darel and Martin, Michael and Sue, Carmel and the late Grant, Kieran and Brian. Beloved Nana of 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Funeral Mass to be held at Christ the King Church, 260 Richardson Rd, Owairaka on Friday 14th August at 11.30am. Heartfelt thanks to the Gracedale staff for their kindnesses and superb care of Mum. Mum you were a wonderful wife and mother. We will miss you so very much. God bless and may you rest in peace. No flowers by request please. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020