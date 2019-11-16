Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
Phyllis Doreen (Joey) CUNNINGHAM

Phyllis Doreen (Joey) CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM, Phyllis Doreen (Joey). On 14 November 2019 aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Ted Cunningham. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynley and Philip Brough, the late Heather and Ian Chisnall, Marie and Lee Hoggard. Cherished Grandma of Shannon, Alvin, Royce, Daniel, Angela, Melanie and Becky. Precious great grandmother of her 13 great grandchildren. A service for Phyllis (Joey) will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 11am (please allow time for parking) followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
