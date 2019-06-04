|
DAWSON, Phyllis. Loving mother, Phyllis Dawson, lost her fight to cancer on the 1st of June 2019. Wife to the late John. Mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Wayne, Shane and Angela, and Daniel. Grandmother of Matthew, Hayden, and Corey. Beloved daughter of Arthur Dawson, sister of Betty and Bobby. A memorial service for Phyllis will be held on Friday the 7th of June 2019 at the Collard Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
