|
|
|
CARTMILL, Phyllis Beryl. On Sunday, 30th August 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 94 years. Dearly love wife of the late Wallace Henry and cherished mother of Barry. Sadly missed by all who knew her. Grateful thanks to the Staff of Kimihia Home and Hospital and Dr John Gates. A Service for Phyllis will be held at the St Paul's Anglican Church Hall, 55 William Street, Huntly on Thursday, 3rd September at 1:00pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Cartmill Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020