Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Anne (Lloyd) LEWIS

Phyllis Anne (Lloyd) LEWIS
LEWIS, Phyllis Anne (nee Lloyd). Phyl passed away peacefully on Sunday 21st July 2019 at North Shore Hospital surrounded by her family; in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Ivan, and much-loved mother of Mark and Annette, and mother in law of Tineke. Adored Nana of Charlotte, Aart, Emma, Will and William. Beloved sister of Bill, Keith, Iris and Les. In accordance with Phyl's wishes, a private family service has been held. Communications c/- the Lewis family to 28 Kihi Place, Ruakaka or email [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
