Phyllis Ann (formerly McCloskey and Brealey) BENNY

BENNY, Phyllis Ann (formerly McCloskey and Brealey). Passed away on 22 September 2019, aged 76, after a bravely fought battle. Dearly loved mother of Louise Burns and Dominic, Andrew McCloskey and Linda. Sister to Bill and Rose, Chris and Terry, the late Lesley, Jacquie and PJ, Jim and Pauline. Best Gran to Jessica, Connor, Ben, Mitchell and Georgia. A private cremation has taken place. "To live on in the hearts of those who love you is never to die"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
