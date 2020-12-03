Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Mount Albert Baptist Church
732 New North Road
Mount Albert
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phoebe TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phoebe Melinda TURNER

Add a Memory
Phoebe Melinda TURNER Notice
TURNER, Phoebe Melinda. Passed away unexpectantly 29th November 2020. Much loved and precious daughter of Jeffery and Melinda, cherished sister to Marcus and Emma, Daniel, Hannah and Daniel, William, Sophie and Olivia, adored aunt of Hugo and Oscar and one special baby due this week. Treasured niece and cousin to many. Words cannot express the depth and breadth of our great loss, but we trust in Jesus alone the source of our strength and hope, in whose arms and care we leave our beautiful Phoebe. A service to celebrate Phoebe's life will be held at 1:30pm on Friday 4th December at Mount Albert Baptist Church, 732 New North Road, Mount Albert. However please note that as Hannah is over-due her baby, there is a possibility Phoebe's service may be postponed at short notice, so please check through Davis Funerals Obituaries https://davisfunerals.co.nz/o bituaries/ or phone 096389026 on the morning of Friday 4th December. The service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/remembrancevideo/. Carparks accessible either from New North Road or Alberton Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mapura Studios www.mapurastudios.org.nz would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phoebe's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -