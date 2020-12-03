|
TURNER, Phoebe Melinda. Passed away unexpectantly 29th November 2020. Much loved and precious daughter of Jeffery and Melinda, cherished sister to Marcus and Emma, Daniel, Hannah and Daniel, William, Sophie and Olivia, adored aunt of Hugo and Oscar and one special baby due this week. Treasured niece and cousin to many. Words cannot express the depth and breadth of our great loss, but we trust in Jesus alone the source of our strength and hope, in whose arms and care we leave our beautiful Phoebe. A service to celebrate Phoebe's life will be held at 1:30pm on Friday 4th December at Mount Albert Baptist Church, 732 New North Road, Mount Albert. However please note that as Hannah is over-due her baby, there is a possibility Phoebe's service may be postponed at short notice, so please check through Davis Funerals Obituaries https://davisfunerals.co.nz/o bituaries/ or phone 096389026 on the morning of Friday 4th December. The service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/remembrancevideo/. Carparks accessible either from New North Road or Alberton Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mapura Studios www.mapurastudios.org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020