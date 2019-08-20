|
LASHER, Phoebe Marilyn (nee Allen). Born January 18, 1930. Died on August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Robyn and Dale, mother in law of Ross and Michel, Nan to Meegan, Ashlee, Faron, Chelsea and JJ and great-grandmother to Isaac. Died after days surrounded by family and friends. Funeral will be held at Purewa Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 12pm. Donations to the Salvation Army please in lieu of flowers. "Loin des yeux, pres du coeur".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019